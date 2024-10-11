Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

