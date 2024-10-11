Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 2,228 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.91. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $38.00.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

