Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 8,077 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,077 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altiora Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 231,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 45,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 4,698,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,883,000 after buying an additional 1,519,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.17 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.60 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.99.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

