Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.41.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.1 %

MDLZ stock opened at $71.14 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $95.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 64.60%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

