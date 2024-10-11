Monero Price Hits $152.22 on Top Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.81 billion and approximately $67.78 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $152.22 or 0.00246679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,668.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.45 or 0.00525792 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009890 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00105577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00029853 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00030629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00073297 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

