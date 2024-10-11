Moonbeam (GLMR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.66 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $150.56 million and $6.66 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00045555 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013114 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,140,800,132 coins and its circulating supply is 913,136,504 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

