Morgan Stanley Increases S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $570.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $564.00 to $570.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.83.

SPGI opened at $515.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $506.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $528.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,915,443.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $351,774,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 352.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,669,000 after purchasing an additional 360,909 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $142,526,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 13.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,516,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,697,000 after buying an additional 298,645 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in S&P Global by 5.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,793,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,951,000 after buying an additional 291,712 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

