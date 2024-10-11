Mother Iggy (MOTHER) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $84.16 Million

Mother Iggy (MOTHER) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Mother Iggy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0853 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mother Iggy has a market cap of $84.16 million and $14.20 million worth of Mother Iggy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mother Iggy has traded down 17.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mother Iggy Profile

Mother Iggy’s total supply is 986,143,154 tokens. Mother Iggy’s official Twitter account is @motherprovides. Mother Iggy’s official website is www.mother.fun.

Buying and Selling Mother Iggy

According to CryptoCompare, “Mother Iggy (MOTHER) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Mother Iggy has a current supply of 986,143,154.31. The last known price of Mother Iggy is 0.07494464 USD and is up 3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 177 active market(s) with $13,238,307.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mother.fun/.”

