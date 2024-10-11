MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

MRC Global Stock Performance

Shares of MRC stock opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.97. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $14.91.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $832.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MRC Global will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at $1,881,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 4.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 78,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 5.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,360,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,521,000 after purchasing an additional 358,580 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in MRC Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 263,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

