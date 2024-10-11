Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.17. 414,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 345,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.
Mullen Automotive Stock Down 4.5 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
