Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2024

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.17. 414,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 345,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Mullen Automotive Stock Down 4.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.