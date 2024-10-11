Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.54.

MUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1,015.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 106.5% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1,434.5% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 27.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.20.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $802.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

