Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 306,100 shares, an increase of 2,167.4% from the September 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Mynaric Trading Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ MYNA traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $1.25. 25,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,046. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. Mynaric has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $7.58.

About Mynaric

Mynaric AG develops and manufactures laser communication products for aerospace-based communication networks for government and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through Air and Space segments. The company's laser communication technology provides long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless space, airborne, and terrestrial applications.

