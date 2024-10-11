National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NFG traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.35. 267,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,656. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $61.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.77.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.62 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at National Fuel Gas

In related news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $103,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,496.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,313,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $715,178,000 after buying an additional 104,587 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.4% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,595,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,427,000 after buying an additional 62,009 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,533,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,289,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,910,000 after acquiring an additional 550,153 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,320,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,956,000 after acquiring an additional 96,410 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.