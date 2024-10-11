Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 19,035 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session’s volume of 7,994 shares.The stock last traded at $25.08 and had previously closed at $25.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NYAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Nayax from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Nayax from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nayax in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Nayax Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $921.96 million, a PE ratio of -59.69 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYAX. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nayax by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Nayax during the second quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Nayax in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,790,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Nayax during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Nayax by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Featured Stories

