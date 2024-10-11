NEAR Protocol Trading Down 1.8% Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $4.59 or 0.00007576 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion and $243.87 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00042990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00013325 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000540 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,214,618,352 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,974,369 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,214,433,900 with 1,213,882,593 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.6432238 USD and is down -5.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 452 active market(s) with $225,436,959.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

