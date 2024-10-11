NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth $26,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at $32,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of NetApp by 706.3% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $208,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $208,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $1,108,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,968,758.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $124.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.82 and a 200-day moving average of $118.48. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $135.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 121.41% and a net margin of 17.01%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NetApp from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

