Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Sells $279,590.00 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,741,260. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, September 19th, Leslie J. Kilgore sold 428 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total value of $306,020.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total value of $966,999.32.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $7.50 on Friday, reaching $722.79. 2,297,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,649,776. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $736.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $310.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $684.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $650.52.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $650.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Netflix by 540.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after buying an additional 3,273,592 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $436,514,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

