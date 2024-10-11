Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 540.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,592 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $436,514,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $372,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,023.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,784 shares of company stock valued at $150,212,870. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $735.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.35.

Netflix Trading Up 0.4 %

Netflix stock opened at $730.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $682.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $649.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $733.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

