Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $795.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Macquarie from $695.00 to $795.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Macquarie’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.79.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $727.29. 698,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,641,665. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $684.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $650.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $735.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $291,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $25,564,950. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $291,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $25,564,950. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,023.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,784 shares of company stock worth $150,212,870 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its stake in Netflix by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $223,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 70.7% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $208,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

