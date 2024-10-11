New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:GBR opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. New Concept Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

In other New Concept Energy news, major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,414.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Concept Energy stock. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned about 2.97% of New Concept Energy worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

