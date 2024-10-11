New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,249,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,921,000 after buying an additional 176,860 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,802,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,388 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,403,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,347 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,966,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,618,000 after purchasing an additional 98,154 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,846,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,908,000 after buying an additional 76,018 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IWR traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.81. 220,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,573. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $88.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.