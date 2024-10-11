New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Sells 381 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 37,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 3,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,164,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $2,765,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $492.84. 7,819,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,246,535. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $471.66 and a 200-day moving average of $462.79. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

