New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) PT Raised to $12.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s previous close.

NYCB has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.48.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE NYCB opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($1.89). New York Community Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was down 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 81,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 19,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.2% during the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

