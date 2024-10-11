Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stake Lessened by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 21.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth about $17,916,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 28.2% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $54.26. 1,955,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,232,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average is $45.40. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of -25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -47.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,830.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $161,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,928,780.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,830.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,640 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Veritas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

