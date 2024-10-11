NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Raised by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.0% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 762,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,336,000 after purchasing an additional 358,582 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,032,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,628,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 94,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Bank of America upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Dbs Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.07.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.05. 535,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,803,761. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $166.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.59.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

