NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Short Interest Up 94.5% in September

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,200 shares, an increase of 94.5% from the September 15th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
NextSource Materials Price Performance
NSRCF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. 10,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,882. NextSource Materials has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56.
About NextSource Materials
