NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Short Interest Up 94.5% in September

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,200 shares, an increase of 94.5% from the September 15th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NSRCF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. 10,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,882. NextSource Materials has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56.

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

