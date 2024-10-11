Ninette Krohnert Sells 16,175 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Ninette Krohnert sold 16,175 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total value of C$66,479.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of C$5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$3.18 and a 12 month high of C$4.74.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$673.95 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. On average, research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5484293 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.50%.

BTO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Cormark raised their price target on B2Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC set a C$3.30 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.92.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

