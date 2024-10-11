Ninette Krohnert Sells 16,175 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Ninette Krohnert sold 16,175 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total value of C$66,479.25.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of C$5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$3.18 and a 12 month high of C$4.74.
B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$673.95 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. On average, research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5484293 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BTO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Cormark raised their price target on B2Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC set a C$3.30 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.92.
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
