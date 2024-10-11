Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,271,400 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the September 15th total of 2,405,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,714.0 days.
Nippon Steel Price Performance
Shares of NISTF stock remained flat at $21.80 during trading hours on Friday. 25 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90. Nippon Steel has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $25.22.
About Nippon Steel
