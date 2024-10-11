Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,271,400 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the September 15th total of 2,405,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,714.0 days.

Shares of NISTF stock remained flat at $21.80 during trading hours on Friday. 25 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90. Nippon Steel has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $25.22.

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

