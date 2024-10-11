NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP) Short Interest Update

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the September 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NLS Pharmaceutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NLS Pharmaceutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,311,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 19.62% of NLS Pharmaceutics worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NLS Pharmaceutics Price Performance

Shares of NLS Pharmaceutics stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.45. 35,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,292. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $40.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Featured Stories

