Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Bought by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.27% of Nomad Foods worth $8,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOMD. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 133.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter worth about $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 378.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 366.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $20.05.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $810.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.21 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 9.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

