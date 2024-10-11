North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Insider Acquires £48,150 in Stock

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) insider Charles Park acquired 15,000 shares of North American Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 321 ($4.20) per share, with a total value of £48,150 ($63,015.31).

North American Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:NAIT traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 323 ($4.23). 98,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,847. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 306.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 297.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 14.91 and a quick ratio of 7.40. North American Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 254 ($3.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 323.50 ($4.23). The company has a market cap of £418.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,585.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Get North American Income Trust alerts:

North American Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17,142.86%.

About North American Income Trust

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for North American Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.