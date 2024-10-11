Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Short Interest Update

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the September 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NTRSO stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.19. 20,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,172. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.46.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2938 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.