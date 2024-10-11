Northwest Bank & Trust Co Buys 783 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 900.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Broadcom by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $196,529,000 after buying an additional 12,958 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 16,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,875,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,553,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $185.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.97. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.83 and a 52 week high of $186.42. The company has a market capitalization of $864.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.29.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,744,366. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 276,230 shares of company stock worth $47,190,190. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

