Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda

Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda lowered its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,705,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540,819 shares during the quarter. NU makes up about 28.0% of Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda owned approximately 0.08% of NU worth $50,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flight Deck Capital LP raised its stake in NU by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Flight Deck Capital LP now owns 1,221,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 53,100 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter worth $687,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of NU by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 41,784,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,062,000 after acquiring an additional 253,915 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of NU by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 830,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after buying an additional 100,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

NU Stock Performance

NU stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

NU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NU in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NU

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.