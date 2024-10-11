Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Stock Price Up 10.4% Following Insider Buying Activity

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.4% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.22. 173,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,417,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Specifically, Director Robert Mashal acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUVB. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.

Nuvation Bio Stock Up 10.4 %

The company has a market cap of $553.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVB. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,534,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,424,000 after buying an additional 219,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 528,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

