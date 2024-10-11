Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Position Increased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,014 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned 0.58% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUBD. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,092,000. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 150.3% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 192,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 115,411 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 178,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 42,430 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $820,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $797,000.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $22.30 on Friday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.