Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Nuvera Communications Price Performance

Shares of NUVR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.40. 4,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276. Nuvera Communications has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Nuvera Communications alerts:

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its fiber network.

Further Reading

