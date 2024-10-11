NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Shares Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.15. Approximately 309,819 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 107,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.
NuVista Energy Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32.
About NuVista Energy
NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.
