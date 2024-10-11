NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Stock Price Down 16.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX – Get Free Report) dropped 16.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 4,929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 15,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

NV Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 20.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.02.

NV Gold Company Profile

NV Gold Corporation identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database. It also holds interests in the Cooks Creek project located in Lander County, Nevada; the Frazier Dome project situated in Nye County, Nevada; the Swiss Permits located within the Communes of Medel/Lucmagn, Disentis/Muster, and Sumvitg in Canton Graubunden, and southeastern Switzerland; the Slumber Gold Project situated in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Green Gold project located in Pershing County, Nevada; the SW Pipe project situated in Lander County, Nevada; the Sandy Gold project located in Lyon County, Nevada; the Cone project situated in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Darby Flats Project located in Elko County, Nevada.

