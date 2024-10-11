Nvest Financial LLC Acquires 431 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Nvest Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

IWO stock traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.25. The stock had a trading volume of 123,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,461. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.65. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $291.61.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.