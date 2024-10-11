Nvest Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 15,418 Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Nvest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,418 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. Nvest Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Provident Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 1,670.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 17,293 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 14.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 43.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Provident Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of Provident Bancorp stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.69. 20,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,103. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Provident Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

