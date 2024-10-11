Nvest Financial LLC Buys 177 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Nvest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,446.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 274,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after buying an additional 69,003 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,301,000 after buying an additional 34,871 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 79,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $83.84. 553,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,595. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $84.16.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.