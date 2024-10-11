Nvest Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nvest Financial LLC lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.12.

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $4.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $270.47. 787,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,173. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.97. The firm has a market cap of $195.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.18%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

