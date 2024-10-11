Nvest Financial LLC Grows Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Nvest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 84,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 399,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,000 after acquiring an additional 49,950 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:CALF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.87. 769,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.70.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

