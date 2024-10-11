Nvest Financial LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nvest Financial LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,095,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,235,605,000 after purchasing an additional 117,353 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,493,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,842,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,059 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,054,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,843,848,000 after acquiring an additional 156,675 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,113,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,715,436,000 after acquiring an additional 123,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,481,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,372,157,000 after buying an additional 604,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $653.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $596.90. 846,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $608.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $583.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,408.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

