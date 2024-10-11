Nvest Financial LLC Has $15.65 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nvest Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 8.9% of Nvest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $379.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,069,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,552. The company has a market capitalization of $100.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $382.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $362.63 and a 200-day moving average of $353.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

