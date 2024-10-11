Nvest Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Nvest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,500,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,525. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.18. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

