Nvest Financial LLC Sells 808 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Nvest Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Nvest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.68. 386,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.44 and a 200-day moving average of $83.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $88.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

