NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of NVIDIA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.46.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.41. 52,722,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,745,594. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $140.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.88%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,977,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,851,450.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,977,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,851,450.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,201,270 shares of company stock worth $371,285,277 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 964 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 640.5% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 22,185 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,986,000 after buying an additional 19,189 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

