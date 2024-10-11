Oasis Network Trading Down 1.3% This Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 11th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $488.68 million and $19.25 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,440.92 or 0.03901444 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00043893 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013089 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00006847 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.06569347 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $19,969,337.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.